Chief Marketing Officer

Cashmere Agency

There is no one more dedicated and committed to fundamentally inspiring brands to show up in people’s lives in more relevant, authentic and meaningful ways than Rona Mercado. As chief marketing officer at the world’s first culture agency, she has spent the last two decades as a purveyor of the culture and a key driving force behind Cashmere’s meteoric rise. Mercado joined Cashmere in 2005 as its first employee and has been instrumental in growing it from a team of four in a small Venice Beach loft to a full creative shop with nearly 200 employees.