Chief People Officer

BlackLine

Susan Otto has served as chief people officer at BlackLine since October 2018, where she is responsible for building, scaling and elevating the company’s global talent practices and programs as BlackLine continues to expand and add employees around the world. She came to BlackLine with more than 20 years of experience building and leading successful human resources organizations at midsize and large companies across multiple industries. Otto is dedicated to ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion are deeply rooted in the company’s culture.