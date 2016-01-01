Founding/ Managing Partner

Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos, LLP

Pepperdine University

Litigation

Mike Arias is the founding and managing partner of Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos LLP. He holds a unique place in the California legal field as a leader in the legal community, a leader in the political realm, and, most importantly, a vigorous advocate for justice. His most recent victory, co-liaison for the plaintiffs in a case that led to the $852-million settlement, demonstrated his skill in all three areas. Arias has obtained seven- and eight-figure verdicts and settlements in personal injury, employment, sexual assault, mass tort and class action matters for over three decades. His leadership to the legal community has helped impact the law to make California a safer, more equitable place to live.

