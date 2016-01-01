Partner, Co-Chair of Communications & Media Industry Group, Managing Partner of L.A. Office

Covington & Burling LLP

UCLA School of Law

Entertainment

Robyn Polashuk has more than 20 years of experience in network distribution and content licensing, both as a lawyer for Lifetime Television as well as in private practice, currently as co-chair of Covington’s Communications and Media Industry Group. Her practice encompasses some of the most precedential deals in the television industry, having a significant impact on how content providers make their programming available to viewers. She is called upon by an extensive number of networks and content owners to advise on high-profile distribution agreements and transactions for both traditional and online video platforms and business models. She also provides counsel on media rights strategies, regulatory issues, due diligence in connection with corporate transactions, and support for media and copyright related litigation.