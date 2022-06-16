Neal Ross Marder

Partner

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

LMU Loyola Law School

LITIGATION

Neal Marder, a partner at Akin Gump, is a highly accomplished trial lawyer and class action litigator in California and throughout the country, obtaining highly favorable outcomes for clients across myriad industries. He has achieved significant and precedent-setting victories in state and federal courts throughout the western region of the country. He also helms Akin Gump’s litigation efforts in California and is co-chair of the firm’s national class actions practice.

Marder is a recognized leader in the areas of complex and class action litigation, known for employing innovative strategies and compelling case presentations gained from over 35 years of practice. Marder has achieved tremendous success trying bet-the-company cases with winning results for both plaintiffs and defendants in court and arbitration. He has tried to verdict and arbitrated over 50 cases on behalf of his clients, including AEG Presents, Eastman Kodak, McDonald’s, The Cheesecake Factory, and many more.