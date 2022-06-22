Nominee: Donald Yoo

Senior Corporate Counsel

Northrop Grumman Corporation

LMU Loyola Law School

Donald Yoo’s path to being an in-house lawyer has not been linear. Drawn to public service, he began his legal career as a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice. After several years handling a variety of criminal matters, Yoo joined a law firm where he practiced in the areas of complex business litigation and white-collar criminal defense. He then became an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Nearly a decade later, he left government service to join UCLA Health as a senior counsel.

In 2021, Yoo joined the in-house law department at Northrop Grumman where he currently serves as a senior corporate counsel in the Global Investigations group, which is responsible for conducting and directing privileged internal investigations and responding to government and congressional investigations. In that role, he routinely leads sensitive internal investigations involving multibillion- dollar government and military programs.