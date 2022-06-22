Nominee: Michael Shuckerow

Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer

Aspiration Partners, Inc.

St. John’s University School of Law

Mike Shuckerow is chief legal officer and chief compliance officer for Marina del Rey-based Aspiration Partners, Inc., the leader in “sustainability-as-a-service” services for consumers and businesses, having first joined as general counsel in 2019. Shuckerow also currently holds a role as board adviser to Vestwell, an awardwinning Goldman Sachs, Point72 Ventures and Fidelity F-Prime Venture Capital financed Series C fintech start-up, where he previously served as special securities counsel, general counsel-regulatory & CCO.

Shuckerow is a Wall Street veteran who began his transition into start-ups by joining Vestwell in NYC’s Flatiron District district in 2016, building the legal and regulatory structure from scratch. Having set Vestwell on course, he headed west to Silicon Beach and Los Angeles to join then Series B stage Aspiration. He has led and worked with outside counsel on significant milestones for the company on its path to going public amidst record growth.