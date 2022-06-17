Greenberg Glusker LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Cyber Security

Partner Timothy Toohey, head of Greenberg Glusker’s Cyber Security Practice, works to assure that his clients’ proprietary, personal, customer and employee information, and other sensitive data is fully protected and serves its intended purposes. A United States Certified Information Privacy Professional, a European Union Certified Information Privacy Professional, and a Certified Information Privacy Manager, Tim understands both the value and challenges of collecting, retrieving, storing, and employing data. He advises clients on what can be done to maximize effective data usage to comply with national and international laws, regulations, and best practices. If necessary, Tim represents clients in litigation involving data security, privacy, and technology. Tim’s counsel also extends to enterprises whose activity touches and crosses foreign borders. Counseling clients on trans-border data transfers and processing issues is a key aspect of Tim’s practice.