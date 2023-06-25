Advertisement
Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #82

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #11

constangy.com

2029 Century Park East Suite 1100, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Atlanta
Year Established: 1946
Offices firmwide: 35
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 27
  • Total # of Partners: 10
  • Total # of Employees: 42
Managing Partner(s)
Ken Sulzer, Partner, California Class Actions Practice Group Chair

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24

Practice Leader(s)
Ken Sulzer, Partner, California Class Actions Practice Group Chair

