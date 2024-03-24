SVP, Chief Experience Officer

First Entertainment Credit Union

Credit Unions

Addie Allison, senior vice president and chief experience officer at First Entertainment Credit Union, brings 30 years of financial services expertise. As VP of finance and accounting, she managed systems and safeguarded assets. Now, as chief experience officer, she strategizes and oversees daily banking experiences. During the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Allison led her team to support affected members with compassion and empathy, providing financial guidance through digital, call center and branch channels. Under her leadership, First Entertainment provided a substantial $7 million in vital financial assistance and meals during the 200-day strike, reinforcing community commitment. Allison’s team offered financial education, emergency loans and fee waivers, onboarding nearly 200 members. Their tailored support establishes First Entertainment as a premier financial partner to entertainment professionals. Her leadership ensures that members receive assistance and empathy during economic fluctuations.

