(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

Professional Services

Alissa Miller, a distinguished finance attorney specializing in the entertainment sector, is renowned as one of Hollywood’s premier dealmakers. As a partner at Akin, she orchestrates high-profile transactions between independent film production firms and financial entities, alongside spearheading innovative pro bono initiatives focused on media and entertainment. In 2022, Miller assumed leadership of Akin’s Los Angeles office, advocating staunchly for the entertainment realm amidst unprecedented disruptions. Notably, she led efforts aiding over two dozen independent production companies affected by pandemic-related shutdowns, culminating in the establishment of the American Coalition for Independent Content Production (ACICP). Miller’s recent accomplishments include facilitating multimillion-dollar credit facilities for prominent entertainment entities such as A24, Netflix and ABC Television. She also dedicates her expertise to pro bono endeavors, supporting institutions like the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and Public Counsel, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing civil rights and racial and economic justice.