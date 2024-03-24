Regional Managing Director, Senior Relationship Manager Fiduciary Trust International Asset/Investment Management

Amy Ko, regional managing director at Fiduciary Trust International, has over 20 years of wealth management experience. As a first-generation Chinese American she draws from her upbringing to empathize with underserved communities and actively supports Bay Area nonprofits. At Fiduciary Trust International since 2020, Ko has increased the Bay Area team’s assets and revenue over fivefold, exceeding sales goals by 110% and achieving 0% client attrition. She champions diversity with over 50% women and 65% minority representation on her team. Previously, at Silicon Valley Bank, Ko tripled assets under management and spearheaded innovative projects, including digital platform launches. She was previously a senior vice president and private client advisor at U.S. Trust/Bank of America Private Wealth Management in San Francisco, where she was responsible for cultivating relationships with strategic existing client relationships, in addition to new client acquisition, business development and community development activities.

