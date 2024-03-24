Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

Anant Patel, a seasoned professional with over 25 years of public accounting experience in the U.S. and the U.K., is renowned for his expertise in facilitating transactions within the banking and finance sectors. As the driving force behind GHJ’s Advisory and Transaction Advisory Services Practice, he has spearheaded global deals and served as the Global Transaction Advisory Services Leader for HLB. His role expanded to HLB Global Leader - Network Capabilities, advising professionals for cross-border solutions. Patel’s vast experience includes billion-dollar deals, specializing in financial due diligence consulting and industry expertise in various sectors such as food and beverage, entertainment and technology. Under his leadership, GHJ’s Advisory Practice has grown by 300%, emphasizing a client-centered approach and fostering innovation. Patel also shares his insights through various publications and serves on the board of directors for Step Up, a nonprofit supporting individuals in need. Notable deals include investments in M2 Ingredients and acquisitions by United Talent Agency and Yamaha.

