Andrew H. Fuller

Partner & Managing Director

Creative Planning Inc.

Asset/Investment Management

Andrew Fuller, MSF, CFP©, is a partner and managing director at Creative Planning in the L.A./Orange County region, boasting nearly 20 years in the financial industry. With oversight of $2 billion in client assets, he specializes in investment management, retirement, tax, estate and charitable planning, serving on the firm’s investment committee to shape strategy. Initially aspiring to be a diplomat, Fuller’s career shifted toward finance during his tenure at Fidelity Investments, where he rose to senior advisory and leadership roles across the U.S. Notable achievements include rapid promotions, regional vice presidency and recognition with various awards. Transitioning to Creative Planning, he relocated to Southern California in 2013, expanding the firm’s presence and achieving substantial growth. As a partner, Fuller consistently ranks among the top advisors, contributing over $500 million in new client assets while continuing to develop the capabilities of the regional office.