Wealth Management Advisor Sage Capital Wealth Management & Insurance Solutions Asset/Investment Management

Andrew Manier specializes in financial consulting for medical professionals, business owners, affluent families and CPAs, aiming to enhance their financial well-being. With over a decade of experience at Northwestern Mutual where he started as an intern in 2011, he founded Sage Capital Wealth Management & Insurance Solutions. His firm collaborates with clients leveraging Northwestern Mutual’s resources to ensure long-term financial success. Specializing in business planning, fee-based planning and investments, they offer exclusive access to a diverse range of products and services. Manier holds Series 6, 63, 65 and 7 securities licenses along with several prestigious certifications like CFP®, RIC®, CLU®;, ChFC®, AEP®, CAP®; and REBC®.. Additionally, he is a Chartered Special Needs Consultant (ChSNC®), uniquely equipped to assist families with special needs individuals. Manier aids business owners in various investment opportunities, including business risk management and succession planning.

