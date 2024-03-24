GittingsLegal - NE76065 (Gittings Photography)

Anthony R. Callobre, partner at Blank Rome LLP’s Los Angeles office, is a leading banking and finance lawyer in California, renowned for excellence on both borrower and lender sides of commercial loan transactions. Specializing in asset-based lending and fund finance, he represents major financial institutions and clients in commercial loan transactions across industries. Callobre heads Blank Rome’s market-leading asset-based lending practice, serving prominent financial institutions such as Bank of America, PNC Bank and Wells Fargo. His recent successes include handling complex transactions for PNC Bank, East West Bank and Huntington National Bank, showcasing his expertise in intricate legal due diligence and innovative collateral structures. Callobre’s achievements have earned him recognition, including the 2022- 23 “Banking and Finance Visionary” by the L.A. Times B2B Publishing and consistent rankings in Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America.