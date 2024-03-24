Partner-in-Charge

ECS Technical Services

Weaver

Professional Services

Ashley Player, PE, is an experienced chemical engineer with over a decade of expertise. Serving as partner-in-charge of ECS Technical Services at Weaver and executive partner of the San Diego office, she drives business development and strategic expansion. Her specialties include independent engineering reviews and Quality Assurance Plan audits, particularly under the Federal Renewable Fuel Standard, covering renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and renewable natural gas facilities. She holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical and biomolecular engineering from Clemson University and maintains active membership in AIChE and NSPE, where she remains engaged in industry trends and contributes to the engineering community. Player holds professional engineering licensures in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Washington and is an accredited lead verifier under the California Air Resources Board’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, demonstrating her dedication to environmental sustainability.

