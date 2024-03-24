Please contact Melissa Pillote or “Attorney Biographies” for additional headshot requests.

Partner Kirkland & Ellis LLP Professional Services

Austin Glassman, a corporate partner at Kirkland & Ellis’ Los Angeles Debt Finance Practice Group, specializes in financing transactions for private equity sponsors. In the past 18 months alone, he has overseen financings totaling nearly $40 billion, ranging from mega-acquisitions to first-time financings for tech startups. Glassman’s recent notable transactions include the $16.5 billion acquisition of Citrix Systems, Inc., the $8.4 billion take-private acquisition of Avalara Inc. and the $2.6 billion take-private acquisition of Duck Creek Technologies. He also advised on strategic investments and acquisitions for companies like EngageSmart and Monsido. He is a key advisor to Vista Equity Partners and its portfolio companies, leading efforts in refinancing and strategic investments. Glassman is deeply involved in mentoring junior lawyers and contributes to Kirkland’s recruitment and training initiatives. Additionally, he is committed to supporting charitable organizations locally and nationally.

