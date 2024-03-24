(Paul Smith/Paul Smith Photography)

Investment Advisor, RMA

Avitas Wealth Management

Investment Management

Becky Rang, a Certified Private Wealth Advisor (CPWA®) and Retirement Management Advisor (RMA®), joined Avitas Wealth Management in 2021, boasting over a decade of wealth management experience. She is dedicated to providing tailored financial solutions that positively impact clients’ lives, utilizing the AWM Total Wealth Organizer to align their goals with actionable plans. Rang specializes in collaborating with families, executives, and entrepreneurs to establish enduring legacies through comprehensive financial planning, charitable giving, and investment strategies. With a holistic and empathetic approach, she offers personalized wealth management services to address individual needs. Rang holds a CPWA® certification from the Yale School of Management and pursued business administration and management studies at California State University, Northridge. Her commitment to client success and education underscores her role as a trusted wealth advisor at Avitas Wealth Management.

