Managing Director

Greif & Co.

Investment Banking

Brady Money graduated magna cum laude with B.S. degrees in finance and economics from the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business, earning accolades such as Outstanding Finance Scholar and The Wall Street Journal Scholar Awards. While studying, he worked fulltime as an assistant financial planner & financial analyst for American Express Financial Advisors and later 4Site Financial Solutions/Rock House Financial. Money’s career in investment banking began at Greif & Co., where he rose to managing director, specializing in mergers, acquisitions and capital raising for entrepreneurial clients across various industries. Notable transactions include the sale of Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc. to Compass Diversified and arranging growth financing for Lugano Diamonds. He also facilitated the sales of Energy Labs, Inc. to Vertiv Group Corporation and the management buyout of Bristol Farms from SuperValu by Endeavour Capital.