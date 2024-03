EVP, Regional Manager Banc of California Commercial Banking

Brian Ishida, EVP and regional president at Banc of California, is renowned for delivering innovative, client-centric solutions in banking and finance. His career trajectory, from a management trainee to his current executive role, underscores his commitment to excellence. Notably, Ishida led initiatives at Banc of California, enhancing resource utilization and bolstering operational efficiency. Amid industry challenges, his leadership minimized disruptions, fostering stronger internal cohesion and client relationships. Leading a diverse team of 15 professionals, he facilitated over $550 million in loan commitments in 18 months. With a rich background in relationship management and credit, Ishida’s integrity and dedication have earned him accolades as a senior banker. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA and is a Pacific Coast Banking School graduate. Ishida’s journey began with Union Bank of California’s Management Training Program in 1997.