Partner SingerLewak Professional Services

Brian Landau has over 20 years of public accounting experience in the areas of taxation, audit, insolvency, litigation support and consulting services for small to mid-size privately held companies. He has directed and advised clients through the handling of specialized business tax structures, acquisition and sales of companies, business expansion, banking and financing matters, as well as other operational challenges. Additionally, Landau has extensive experience in bankruptcy, receivership and litigation, including forensic accounting, preference and insider actions, and Chapter 11 Debtor-in-Possession reorganizations. He also has considerable trust and estate experience in the areas of tax preparation and probate and fiduciary accountings for complex trusts and estates.

