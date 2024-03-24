Managing Director

& Head of Capital Markets

Palm Tree LLC

Investment Banking

Britt Terrell, head of Palm Tree Capital Markets, offers over three decades of expertise in corporate finance, leveraged acquisitions and debt restructuring. With a background spanning both borrower and lender sides, he founded Backbone Capital Advisors, specializing in private debt and equity capital raises. After 12 years, Palm Tree acquired Backbone Capital, appointing Terrell to lead its capital markets service line in 2023. Previously, he served as head of capital markets at The Gores Group, managing $2 billion in acquisition debt financings. His leadership extends to ACG where he contributes to finance discussions. A UC Santa Barbara alumnus, Terrell holds a B.A. in business economics. Committed to mentoring junior colleagues, he fosters professional growth within Palm Tree, Backbone Capital and The Gores Group. Active in nonprofit endeavors, Terrell champions meaningful philanthropy and serves as president of a UC Santa Barbara-affiliated organization.