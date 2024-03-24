EVP, Regional Manager

Banc of California

Commercial Banking

Carlos Ramos, EVP, market manager at Banc of California, has over 20 years of commercial and corporate banking experience, leading a high-performing team covering middle-market clients. He specializes in various financing solutions including working capital, acquisitions and asset-based financing. Ramos has organized significant deals, securing multimillion-dollar credit facilities for high-profile clients. Notably, he facilitated a $75 million senior secured credit facility and negotiated a $40 million call facility for investment funds. Ramos’ stellar career includes leadership roles at Woodforest National Bank and HSBC, earning recognition as one of L.A.’s Top Lenders in 2020. He is known for deep sector expertise and global transaction successes. Beyond banking, Ramos is deeply involved in community service, serving on boards of local nonprofits and educational institutions. He holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Loyola Marymount University and an MBA from the Drucker School of Management.