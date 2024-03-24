Cary H. Thompson

EVP

Global Investment Banking

Bank of America

Merrill Lynch Investment Banking

Cary Thompson, executive vice chairman of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is a seasoned advisor renowned for his expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and restructuring, particularly in financial institutions, industrial, technology and media sectors. With a career spanning decades, Thompson has facilitated transactions exceeding $1 trillion. Notable deals include the $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to Steve Ballmer and advising on FIS’ $9.2 billion acquisition of SunGard and Global Payments’ $4.8 billion purchase of Heartland. Formerly senior managing director at Bear Stearns, Thompson led investment banking on the West Coast and specialized in financial institutions and media. As CEO of Aames Financial Corporation, he navigated the company through the late 1990s liquidity crisis, overseeing its growth into a NYSE-listed entity with a market cap exceeding $1 billion and annual revenue surpassing $250 million.