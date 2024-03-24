Partner

Withum

Professional Services

Chester Ventura, a partner at Withum, brings over 20 years of expertise in providing attestation services to privately held companies across diverse sectors. Joining Martini Partners in 2012, he quickly rose to become a partner in 2020. Following Martini Partners’ merger with Withum in 2022, Ventura assumed leadership as the audit and assurance practice leader for the Los Angeles office. His clients commend his role in streamlining audit processes and facilitating effective tax coordination. Ventura’s leadership extends beyond his team, contributing to the professional growth of many accounting professionals. Actively engaged in the community, he is an active member of ProVisors, a networking association for professionals, and a board member for Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA). As part of Withum’s annual Week of Caring, Ventura organized and distributed care packages for underprivileged families who live in low-income housing communities in Downtown Los Angeles.

