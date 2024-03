Director

Christopher Montes, director at Walker & Dunlop’s Multifamily Finance team in Los Angeles, brings over a dozen years of experience in commercial real estate finance, specializing in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac programs. He plays a pivotal role in the newly established CREUnited℠ Alliance, focused on diversifying the commercial real estate industry by supporting underrepresented individuals. Montes facilitated financing for The Derby Apartments with CREUnited member Langdon Park Capital, exemplifying the alliance’s commitment to urban minority communities. His engagement extends to corporate diversity initiatives at Walker & Dunlop, fostering inclusivity across functional areas. Montes actively navigates market fluctuations, leveraging treasury dips for client benefits and facilitating educational opportunities with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. He also serves in leadership roles for industry associations, AdelFi Credit Union, USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy and the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Future Leaders Program.