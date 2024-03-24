Corey Eric Fischer

Managing Partner

Weinberg & Company, P.A.

Professional Services

Corey Fischer, managing partner of Weinberg & Company, brings over 20 years of CPA expertise to the firm’s accounting and tax departments. He has spearheaded more than 200 initial public offerings, follow-on and secondary offerings, mergers & acquisitions, debt and restructuring transactions, collaborating with various industry players and publicly traded and privately held companies in banking, consumer products, technology, entertainment, energy and cleantech sectors. Fischer’s commitment to transparency and diligence shines in his rejection of Special Purpose Acquisition Company IPOs during the pandemic, emphasizing Weinberg’s ethical standards. Under his leadership, Weinberg has organically grown, expanding its clientele globally while maintaining a diverse workforce and community engagement initiatives. Weinberg & Company, a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) registered firm, specializes in assurance & audit, tax & accounting, private client services, business management and consulting for diverse industries, ensuring top-tier financial reporting and compliance services.