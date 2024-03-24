Partner GHJ Professional Services

Dan Landes, CPA, partner at GHJ, excels in financial advisory services, notably in media and advertising revenue recognition. Leading GHJ’s Media and Advertising Practice, his innovative consulting has guided clients through evolving financial landscapes. His deep industry involvement fosters stability and growth for clients. Landes champions knowledge sharing, lecturing at top universities and facilitating internal trainings. Actively engaged in the Ventura County Community Foundation, he upholds accounting standards beyond client work. He advocates for GHJ’s culture of balance, reflected in his promotion to partner in 2021. As a thought leader, Landes shares insights through articles and podcasts, shaping financial practices. He is deeply passionate about serving his community and has actively participated in building meal kits for My Friend’s Place, assembling bikes for the Boys and Girls Club and making blankets for the Assistance League, showcasing his commitment to societal betterment.

