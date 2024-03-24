Partner

Dan Miller, a founding partner of Miller Barondess, LLP, specializes in litigation across California and nationally. Recognized among Los Angeles’ top litigators and by Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation and Litigation - Real Estate, he excels in representing clients in banking and private equity. His successes include securing an $11 million arbitration award and a $20 million settlement for a global private equity firm. Miller represents Wave Investments in a breach of contract and fraud case against SecurCapital, scheduled for trial in 2024. He also represents plaintiffs, including a prominent private equity firm, against Vervent for breach of contract, seeking $5 million in damages with a trial set in 2024. Miller also handles a multimillion-dollar shareholder dispute in Delaware Chancery Court. Beyond his legal practice, he lectures at UCLA, mentors law students and supports local charities, such as Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and UCLA.