Darnel J. Bentz

Senior Wealth Advisor

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Darnel Bentz, senior wealth advisor at Kayne Anderson Rudnick (KAR), embarked on his financial journey after his father’s passing during his college years at Arizona State University. Motivated to assist his family, he pursued finance courses, eventually earning an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. With seven years at Charles Schwab and a stint at KeyBanc Capital Markets, he honed his expertise. At KAR, Bentz integrates alternative investment strategies and crafts customized financial plans, fostering lasting client relationships. In 2023, he attracted over $41 million in new client assets. He focuses on the integration of alternative investment strategies to complement traditional investment portfolios and customized financial plans. Beyond KAR, Bentz volunteers extensively, coaches youth sports and supports various nonprofits with his family. He supports the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation as well as the American Cancer Society and the American Heart Association.