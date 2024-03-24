David J. Nelson

Chief Operating Officer

Clifford Swan

Investment Counselors Asset

Investment Management

David Nelson assumed the role of chief operating officer at Clifford Swan in 2023 overseeing operations, technology and human resources. In his tenure, he has optimized operations through new technologies and initiated three employee incentive programs to drive transformative change and enhance client experiences. Before joining Clifford Swan, Nelson served as senior director at a subsidiary of Affiliated Managers Group, managing operations and accounting and handling over $10B in annual derivative trades. He developed expertise in Python programming, creating custom software for data aggregation and insights. Nelson led major vendor software implementations and launched multiple fund vehicles with prior experience in auditing mutual funds with Deloitte. Dedicated to community service, he serves as a treasurer for a 501(c)(3) organization and co-runs a financial education program for high school students. Nelson also mentors students at USC’s Marshall School of Business.