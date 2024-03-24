Managing Director & Head of M&A

Palm Tree LLC

Investment Banking

David M.V. Barnes, managing director and head of M&A at Palm Tree LLC, boasts over 30 years of expertise in investment banking, private equity and corporate development. With a track record of closing over 350 M&A deals valued at over $10 billion, he is a seasoned professional. Formerly, Barnes spearheaded corporate development at Lumio, Inc., orchestrating the consolidation of five top solar companies, resulting in Lumio’s emergence as a major player in photovoltaic solar sales. Notably, he secured $110 million in acquisition capital through Houlihan Lokey for the consolidation. Previously, Barnes held pivotal roles at Cowen & Company and Houlihan Lokey, where he pioneered financial sponsor and hedge fund coverage groups, yielding substantial revenue. He also led M&A efforts at Protection One and held investing positions at Brentwood Associates and Hancock Park Associates. A Harvard graduate with an MBA from UCLA, Barnes is a licensed NASD member.

