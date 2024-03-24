(David Blattel)

Partner

GHJ

Professional Services

David Sutton, partner and private equity practice leader at GHJ, brings extensive expertise in M&A and financial due diligence, facilitating deals across various sectors from $10 million to $1 billion. As a mentor, he fosters emerging leaders, advocating GHJ’s #BeMore ethos and supporting professional growth. Sutton’s advisory spans performance improvement, restructuring and turnaround strategies, notably in retail, technology and manufacturing. Leading GHJ’s Business Resiliency Taskforce, he navigates clients through economic uncertainties like bank failures and rising interest rates. A prolific speaker and writer, his insights into M&A dynamics and economic challenges are featured in prominent publications. Sutton hosts the Business Disruption and Resilience Podcast, showcasing leaders’ responses to adversity. Committed to work-life balance, he enjoys flying and volunteers extensively for social causes, advocating for equality and healthcare access. Notable deals include acquisitions like Fromm International by Firelight Capital and Digital Media Management by Keywords Studios.