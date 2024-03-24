Partner

Dean Fredgant, partner at SingerLewak, boasts over 40 years of diverse public accounting experience, focusing on tax compliance, trust and estate matters, business consulting and dispute resolution. He collaborates closely with entrepreneurs, executives, high-net-worth individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Fredgant’s career trajectory includes founding Fredgant and Associates in 1990, which merged with Biggs & Co. in 2009. Subsequently, in 2014, Biggs & Co. integrated with SingerLewak, operating as SLBiggs, a division of SingerLewak. His expertise lies in tax, trust, estates, small business and consulting. Fredgant holds a degree in business administration from Western Colorado University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. He is a proud member of the California Society of CPAs.