(Clay Chapman)

SVP & Regional Manager California Bank & Trust Asset/Investment Management

Dennis Gilkerson is the senior vice president and regional manager in wealth management and private banking at California Bank & Trust. He aids affluent individuals, business owners and families with complex financial needs. Gilkerson collaborates with partners across the organization to identify clients’ banking and wealth management needs, working closely with advisors to develop comprehensive strategies. His achievements at CB&T over nearly eight years include managing revenue from wealth management and private banking, overseeing professionals in multiple locations and implementing regional revenue strategies. Gilkerson actively engages in investment advisory activities, generates leads among ultra-high-net-worth prospects and advises families, business owners and athletes on investment policies and lending structures. With formal credit training skills, he assists in analyzing, structuring and negotiating complex credit products. Gilkerson participates in internal committees and serves on community nonprofit committees to foster relationships with target-market prospects.

