Managing Director

CriticalPoint

Investment Banking

Diane Cabo is a managing director at CriticalPoint, a firm that merges investment banking and private capital services. Since 2016, she’s advised owners on M&A, debt and equity raises across sectors like apparel, consumer goods, healthcare and manufacturing. With over 17 years in lower middle-market transactions, she excels in client service and M&A. Cabo began at WestPark Capital and Greif & Co., transitioning from a Boston-based hedge fund after Boston College and obtaining an MBA from Pepperdine University. Her tenacity builds M&A success, fostering trust with owners and deal communities. Active in ACG L.A., she organizes networking events, spanning sectors and regions. Notable deals include Barton Perreira’s acquisition by Thélios and Los Angeles Reproductive Partners’ acquisition by InTandem Capital. Cabo excels in complex sale processes, anticipating client needs and bridging middle-market and capital providers with emotional intelligence.