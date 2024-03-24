Douglas Andrew Thompson

(Brandon Burris)

Partner

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Professional Services

Douglas Thompson, an adept litigator, specializes in defending class action suits and handling regulatory investigations for financial institutions and businesses. With over 250 class actions under his belt, he navigates complex federal banking and consumer lending laws including RESPA, TILA, FCRA and ECOA. His expertise extends to deposit operations, ACH and wire transfer fraud and BSA compliance issues. Thompson’s practice also covers diverse industries like technology, retail and cosmetics, addressing statutory challenges and ESG considerations. He advises on regulatory investigations and implements risk assessment protocols and legal technologies. Previously, Thompson led litigation at financial institutions, managing enterprise-wide class actions. Dedicated to community service, he serves on various boards including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation and Harlem Lacrosse. At Snell & Wilmer, LLP, Thompson is a member of both the firmwide Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee and the Pro Bono Committee.