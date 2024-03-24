(Theo Jemison)

Senior Wealth Advisor

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Wealth Advisors

Asset/Investment Management

Dustin Gale developed a passion for finance early in life, inspired by his father. Starting as a teller while studying finance at the University of Arizona, he progressed through roles at Bank of America and Wells Fargo Private Bank before joining Kayne Anderson Rudnick. Gale specializes in holistic planning and investment management, providing clients with clear guidance amid life’s complexities. He emphasizes proactive strategies, dedicating time to continuous education to anticipate client needs effectively. During the pandemic, Gale reinforced the importance of long-term financial planning, focusing on behavioral finance to guide clients through market volatility. Notably, he maintains a 96% client retention rate and has been featured in publications like Barron’s Advisor and WealthManagement.com for his insights. Outside finance, Gale serves on the advisory board of Project ECHO, mentoring at-risk youth in entrepreneurship. He was also a finalist for ThinkAdvisor’s Luminaries Award in 2023.