(Leroy Hamilton)

Edwin Loredo, a native of Burbank, California, and son of immigrant single mother Rebecca Andrade, embodies resilience and achievement. Despite humble beginnings, he was able to excel academically and athletically. He graduated from Princeton University in 2015 with a degree in economics and ventured into investment banking with GCA Advisors, specializing in fintech and digital media. Joining Core Innovation Capital in 2018, Loredo rapidly climbed the ranks from vice president to partner by 2023, a testament to his exceptional performance and strategic acumen. At Core, he focuses on investments that blend financial returns with social impact, targeting innovative startups that empower consumers and small businesses. Notably, he manages a real estate fund aimed at bridging the homeownership gap in Los Angeles and Dallas, a cause close to his heart. Through his endeavors, Loredo strives to foster financial stability and wealth accumulation, particularly among underserved communities.

