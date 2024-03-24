(Fadi Kheir/Fadi Kheir)

Global Head of Enterprise Marketing Technology & Analytics

TIAA

Asset/Investment Management

Enrique Aceves, head of global enterprise marketing technology and analytics at Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA), spearheads transformative initiatives in marketing technology and analytics. He manages a $50 million budget and oversees three solution trains with over 200 resources, streamlining systems to save $5 million annually. Aceves’ leadership accelerated TIAA’s growth, expanding Retire Plus series assets to over $10 billion and increasing the client base by 32%. His work on marketing transformation has significantly enhanced the engagement of TIAA financial advisors, which facilitated 475,000 meetings and delivered 181,000 financial plans. This represents a remarkable increase of 38% in engagement over a three-year period. His expertise in marketing technology, analytics and AI is widely recognized as demonstrated by his speaking engagements at prestigious industry events such as Salesforce Dreamforce, Salesforce Connections, Domo Palooza and the Argyle Forum. Additionally, he serves on the Salesforce Data and Marketing Cloud Client Advisory Board.

