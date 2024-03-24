Eric Andrew Gray

Managing Director Merrill Private Wealth Management Asset/Investment Management

As managing director and founder of the Gray- Polverini Team in Los Angeles, Eric Gray along with his team specializes in serving ultra-high-net-worth families as their trusted “thinking partner” in wealth management. With over three decades of experience, he offers personalized solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs and values. Their track record of integrity and national recognition includes Barron’s “Top 100 Financial Advisors” list from 2010 to 2022 and Forbes’ “America’s Top Wealth Advisors” list in 2023. Gray tailors the investment process for ultra-high-net-worth families and develops enduring knowledge of each family, walking them through their decision points. His educational background includes a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. With wealth management experience since 1992, he brings extensive expertise to every client relationship.

