Eric Taslitz is a seasoned managing principal with over twenty-five years of experience in the financial industry. His extensive tenure has fueled his dedication to crafting effective financial solutions for clients. Taslitz finds fulfillment in engaging in substantive, complex discussions with families, leading to actionable insights and tangible results. He advocates for the use of the AWM Total Wealth Organizer to assist clients in planning for themselves and future generations. Beyond his professional endeavors, Taslitz has demonstrated his commitment to community service by serving as Treasurer at Temple Israel of Hollywood for six years, where he now chairs the Investment Committee. He also serves on the Hillside Council of Directors. Taslitz’s career includes roles as a senior vice president at UBS and as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. He holds a degree from the University of California, Berkeley.