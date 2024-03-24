Erik William Daniels

Head of SBA Lending

U.S. Bank

Commercial Banking

Erik Daniels leads U.S. Bank’s SBA Lending division, facilitating small business growth nationwide. Under his direction, the team secured over 2,200 SBA 7(a) loans in fiscal 2023, ranking fourth among all lenders. U.S. Bank claimed top lender status in California, both in loans made and dollar volume. Daniels played a crucial role in integrating MUFG Union Bank’s regional franchise acquisition, ensuring a seamless transition. He actively engages in industry associations, advising on financial services and legislation impacting small businesses. Daniels’ community involvement spans mentorship, youth sports coaching, cancer research fundraising and educational outreach for first-generation college students. To help educate the next era of business leaders, he has served as a mentor in two programs serving first-generation college students like himself: guest lecturer in small business finance at the California State University system and guest speaker to the USC Trojan Investing Society and at the University of California, Riverside.