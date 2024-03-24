(RON_MURRAY)

Managing Director

Kroll

Investment Banking

Farzad Mukhi, a seasoned deal professional, specializes in advising business owners on sale transactions and capital raises. With a focus on project management, he handles various investment banking engagements such as sell-side and buy-side transactions, leveraged buyouts and debt and equity financings. Praised for his thoughtful and independent advice, Mukhi serves a diverse clientele ranging from entrepreneurs to multinational corporations. His expertise in the consumer products and services industry is evident in his leadership of Kroll’s food, beverage and nutrition M&A practice. Noteworthy transactions include Turbo Wholesale Tires, Baja Fresh and Robbins Brothers. Beginning his career at Duff & Phelps in 2005, Mukhi has ascended to managing director, setting an example for his colleagues. He actively mentors founders of early-stage consumer and food/beverage companies and contributes to organizations like Naturally Los Angeles and the Association for Growth’s Los Angeles chapter.