Managing Market Leader

U.S. Bank Commercial Banking

Hamed Tavajohi, senior vice president and managing market leader at U.S. Bank Greater Los Angeles, oversees retail banking and small business teams across 100 branches spanning Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Leading the market’s senior leadership team, he drives strategic initiatives to empower customers, communities and team members. Noteworthy achievements include orchestrating the acquisition and integration of MUFG Union Bank, propelling the firm to the fourth-largest market share in Greater Los Angeles. Tavajohi leads U.S. Bank’s branch transformation endeavors, enhancing the banking experience with advanced technology and digital applications. With 25 years of financial services experience, he began his career at Union Bank, later leading Bank of the West’s Business Banking Division. Tavajohi is deeply involved in local nonprofits, serving on the board of “A Place Called Home” and the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.