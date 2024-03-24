Partner

Holland & Knight

Professional Services

Hamid Namazie, a seasoned attorney, specializes in representing diverse clients such as banks, institutional lenders and commercial finance companies. His practice revolves around asset-based loans, senior-secured loans, second-lien loans and subordinated loans. With expertise in complex intercreditor issues, debtor-in-possession financing and cross-border lending structures, Namazie is a valuable addition to Holland & Knight. As the general counsel of the Southern California chapter of the Secured Finance Network (SFNet) and an executive committee member at the national level, he also chairs the advocacy committee. He joined Holland & Knight in 2023, earning praise from Jose Sirven, chair of the Business Section, for enhancing their national finance practice. Namazie’s recent deals include facilitating multimilliondollar secured credit facilities for various clients, such as a developer of photovoltaic panel systems, a retailer of electronic consumer goods and a distributor of toys and children’s goods.