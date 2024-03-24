EVP, Chief Risk Officer

East West Bank

Commercial Banking

Irene H. Oh assumed the role of executive vice president and chief risk officer at East West Bancorp and East West Bank in October 2023, transitioning from her 13-year tenure as the company’s chief financial officer. She joined East West in 2004 and has held various leadership roles at the bank in accounting and corporate finance. Prior to joining, Oh held positions at Goldman Sachs and Deloitte & Touche LLP. She serves on the board of Terreno Realty Corporation, the audit committee of the United Way of Greater Los Angeles and was a board member at PS Business Parks, Inc. American Banker recognized her as one of “The Most Powerful Women to Watch.” Oh holds a Bachelor of Arts in art from California State University, Los Angeles, a Master of Accounting from the University of Southern California and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).