Executive Director

Business Finance

Capital Lending

Jacky Dilfer is a commercial and SBA lending expert with over two decades of experience in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California. As executive director of Business Finance Capital (BFC), she has led the organization’s rapid growth, consistently ranking among the top national institutions in SBA loan volume. Under Dilfer’s leadership, BFC has funded over 1,000 commercial real estate transactions and arranged more than $5 billion in loans. BFC has been the No. 1 SBA 504 lender in Los Angeles County and among the top five SBA lenders in California and the United States. Dilfer ensures each transaction receives meticulous attention, upholding high business standards and compliance with regulations. Beyond her professional achievements, she serves as a trustee for AltaMed Health Care Services and a board member for the C5 Youth Foundation of Southern California, demonstrating her commitment to community service.