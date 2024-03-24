SVP, Group Manager

Comerica Bank

Commercial Banking

Jalal Taby, SVP and group manager of Comerica Bank, has over 18 years of experience in the commercial banking industry providing financing solutions to middle-market companies. Currently, he has the responsibility of managing and helping grow the San Gabriel middle-market region alongside a team of seasoned and talented commercial bankers. His team customizes financial solutions to privately held businesses with revenues ranging from $30 million to $500 million that match their unique needs. Taby received a master’s degree in finance from the University of Michigan - Dearborn, and a bachelor’s degree from Walsh College. In addition, he is the current president of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Los Angeles chapter and chair of the board. Taby is also an active volunteer for Junior Achievement, a charitable organization dedicated to imparting business skills to underprivileged students.

